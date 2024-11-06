Williams Cos.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $706 million. On…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $706 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

