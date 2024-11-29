NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2807 1.2807 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2807 1.2807 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.50 164.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1082 3.1510 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2940 3.3293 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 4.0850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.65 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.81 84.43 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0214 0.9709 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 301.25 301.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9700 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1275 3.9925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.70 309.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5600 9.6100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3650 8.1125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4293 0.4293

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0390 4.0670

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6768 0.6775

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

