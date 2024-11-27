NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2807 1.2807 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2807
|1.2807
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|169.50
|169.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0710
|3.1082
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2630
|3.2940
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0850
|4.0850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.05
|15.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.28
|83.81
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9661
|1.0214
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|282.75
|301.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0000
|3.9700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1000
|4.1275
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|309.70
|309.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5900
|9.5600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3100
|8.3650
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4293
|0.4293
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0915
|4.0390
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6772
|0.6768
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.650
|78.650
