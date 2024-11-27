Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 27, 2024, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2807 1.2807
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.50 169.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0710 3.1082
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2630 3.2940
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 4.0850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.28 83.81
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9661 1.0214
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 282.75 301.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0000 3.9700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1000 4.1275
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.70 309.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5900 9.5600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3100 8.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4293 0.4293

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0915 4.0390

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6772 0.6768

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up