Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2807 1.2807 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.50 169.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0710 3.1082 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2630 3.2940 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 4.0850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.28 83.81 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9661 1.0214 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 282.75 301.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0000 3.9700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1000 4.1275 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.70 309.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5900 9.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3100 8.3650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4293 0.4293

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0915 4.0390

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6772 0.6768

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

