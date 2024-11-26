NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2807 1.2807 Cheddar…
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2807
|1.2807
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.50
|169.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0098
|3.0710
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2084
|3.2630
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0850
|4.0850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.50
|15.05
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.40
|82.28
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9965
|0.9661
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|282.75
|282.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0100
|4.0000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0925
|4.1000
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|309.70
|309.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5700
|9.5900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.4850
|8.3100
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4293
|0.4293
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0740
|4.0915
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6677
|0.6772
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.650
|78.650
