NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2952
|1.2807
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|168.25
|164.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9767
|3.0098
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1763
|3.2084
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0850
|4.0850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.45
|15.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.91
|84.40
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9676
|0.9965
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|282.75
|282.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0100
|4.0100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0625
|4.0925
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|309.00
|309.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5100
|9.5700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3800
|8.4850
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4519
|0.4293
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1130
|4.0740
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6643
|0.6677
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.650
|78.650
