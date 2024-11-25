NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2807 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2807 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 168.25 164.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9767 3.0098 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1763 3.2084 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0850 4.0850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.91 84.40 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9676 0.9965 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 282.75 282.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0625 4.0925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.00 309.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5100 9.5700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3800 8.4850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4519 0.4293

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1130 4.0740

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6643 0.6677

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.650 78.650

