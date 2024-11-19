NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2952 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2952 1.2952 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.25 169.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8397 2.8708 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0714 3.0843 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2150 4.0850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.15 84.01 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9288 0.9788 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.50 284.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9700 4.0200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3175 4.2375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 309.00 309.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.7900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2725 8.6000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4519 0.4519

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0510 4.1080

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6491 0.6502

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 78.650

