NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2952
|1.2952
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|169.25
|169.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.8397
|2.8708
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.0714
|3.0843
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.2150
|4.0850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.15
|15.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.15
|84.01
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9288
|0.9788
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|284.50
|284.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9700
|4.0200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.3175
|4.2375
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|309.00
|309.00
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6800
|9.7900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2725
|8.6000
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4519
|0.4519
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0510
|4.1080
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6491
|0.6502
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.300
|78.650
