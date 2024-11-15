Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.00 165.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6765 2.7600
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9105 2.9938
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2150 4.2150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.60 87.35
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9976 0.9997
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.50 284.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1700 4.2350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7600 9.5700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4600 8.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0660 4.0730

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6465 0.6432

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

