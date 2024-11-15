NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3014
|1.3014
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|169.00
|165.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.6765
|2.7600
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.9105
|2.9938
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.2150
|4.2150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.15
|15.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.60
|87.35
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9976
|0.9997
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|284.50
|284.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9800
|3.9100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1700
|4.2350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|323.50
|323.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7600
|9.5700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.4600
|8.2900
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4539
|0.4539
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0660
|4.0730
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6465
|0.6432
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.300
|76.300
