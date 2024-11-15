NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.00 165.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6765 2.7600 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9105 2.9938 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2150 4.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.60 87.35 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9976 0.9997 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.50 284.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1700 4.2350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7600 9.5700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4600 8.2900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0660 4.0730

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6465 0.6432

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

