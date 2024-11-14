NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 171.75 169.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6054 2.6765 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8395 2.9105 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2150 4.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.15 86.60 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9982 0.9976 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 284.50 284.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2000 4.1700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7600 9.7600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5275 8.4600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1195 4.0660

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6452 0.6465

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

