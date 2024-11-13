Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 171.00 171.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5794 2.6054
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8153 2.8395
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen n.a. 4.2150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.20
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.99 88.15
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0290 0.9982
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.25 284.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2075 4.2000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8600 9.7600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4200 8.5275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2110 4.1195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6544 0.6452

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

