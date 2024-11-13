NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 171.00 171.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5794 2.6054 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8153 2.8395 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen n.a. 4.2150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.20 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.99 88.15 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0290 0.9982 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.25 284.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2075 4.2000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8600 9.7600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4200 8.5275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2110 4.1195

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6544 0.6452

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.