NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3014 1.3014 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.00 171.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6534 2.5794 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8747 2.8153 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3350 n.a. Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.92 84.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0201 1.0290 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.25 267.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0000 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9650 4.2075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9200 9.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4775 8.4200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2865 4.2110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6673 0.6544

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

