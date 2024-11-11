NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.3014 Cheddar…

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.3014 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.00 172.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5361 2.6534 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7542 2.8747 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3350 4.3350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.32 87.92 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0109 1.0201 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.25 267.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9600 4.0000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1825 3.9650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9000 9.9200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3750 8.4775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4100 4.2865

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6680 0.6673

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

