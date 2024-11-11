NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.3014 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2943
|1.3014
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|175.00
|172.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5361
|2.6534
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7542
|2.8747
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.3350
|4.3350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.45
|15.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.32
|87.92
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0109
|1.0201
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|267.25
|267.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9600
|4.0000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1825
|3.9650
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|323.50
|323.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.9000
|9.9200
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3750
|8.4775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4539
|0.4539
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4100
|4.2865
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6680
|0.6673
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.300
|76.300
