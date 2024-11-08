NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943 Cheddar…

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.00 175.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5493 2.5361 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7676 2.7542 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3350 4.3350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.91 87.32 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0258 1.0109 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.25 267.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9500 3.9600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2675 4.1825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.9000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2300 8.3750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2225 4.4100

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6544 0.6680

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

