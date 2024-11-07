NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 179.00 175.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5061 2.5493 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7243 2.7676 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3350 4.3350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.05 87.91 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0479 1.0258 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.25 267.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8600 3.9500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2625 4.2675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6500 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6050 8.2300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4505 4.2225

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6570 0.6544

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.300 76.300

