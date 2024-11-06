NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.75 183.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5089 2.4911 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6904 2.7049 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.3350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.06 84.82 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0436 1.0668 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.25 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7700 3.8400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.4425 4.3500 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5300 9.5700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4975 8.5500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3475 4.4070

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6567 0.6568

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 76.300

