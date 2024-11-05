Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2943 1.2943
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.75 183.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5089 2.4911
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6904 2.7049
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.3350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.06 84.82
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0436 1.0668
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.25 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7700 3.8400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.4425 4.3500
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.50 323.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5300 9.5700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4975 8.5500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4539 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3475 4.4070

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6567 0.6568

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 76.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

