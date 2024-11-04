NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2943 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2955
|1.2943
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|184.00
|183.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5444
|2.5089
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7275
|2.6904
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0050
|4.0050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|15.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.38
|87.06
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0569
|1.0436
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|276.25
|276.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7300
|3.7700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.3950
|4.4425
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|334.40
|323.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.4900
|9.5300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5425
|8.4975
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4458
|0.4539
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3135
|4.3475
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6507
|0.6567
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|74.000
|74.000
