NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2943 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2943 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.00 183.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5444 2.5089 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7275 2.6904 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.38 87.06 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0569 1.0436 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.25 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 3.7700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3950 4.4425 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.40 323.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4900 9.5300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5425 8.4975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4458 0.4539

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3135 4.3475

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6507 0.6567

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

