Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 1, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 184.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5252 2.5444
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7081 2.7275
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.0050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 15.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.01 86.38
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0462 1.0569
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.25 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7400 3.7300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3575 4.3950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.40 334.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4300 9.4900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3400 8.5425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4458 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3275 4.3135

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6542 0.6507

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

