NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2955 1.2955 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 189.00 184.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5252 2.5444 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7081 2.7275 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0050 4.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.01 86.38 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0462 1.0569 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 276.25 276.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7400 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3575 4.3950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.40 334.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.4300 9.4900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3400 8.5425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4458 0.4458

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3275 4.3135

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6542 0.6507

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 74.000 74.000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.