WhiteHorse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

