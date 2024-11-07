Wheeler Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Thursday reported…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $679,000, or $1.75 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $35.7 million, or $91.99 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

