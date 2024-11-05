Weyco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 84 cents.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period.

