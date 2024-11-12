Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Westport: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Westport: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 5:27 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up