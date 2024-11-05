Live Radio
Westlake Chemical Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 6:50 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported profit of $18.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The ethylene producer posted revenue of $277 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLKP

