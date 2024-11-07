Webtoon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.8 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $19.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons posted revenue of $347.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Webtoon said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

