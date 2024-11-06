Waystar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.4 million.…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.4 million.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $240.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.7 million.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $926 million to $934 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.