Wayfair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Friday reported a loss of $74 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

