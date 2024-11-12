Wave Life Sciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.8 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

