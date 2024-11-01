Waters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $161.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $740.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.90 to $4.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.67 to $11.87 per share.

