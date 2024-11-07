Warner Bros. Discovery: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $135…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $135 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $9.62 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 billion.

