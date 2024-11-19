Walmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.58 billion.…

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $169.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.53 billion.

Walmart expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.42 to $2.47 per share.

