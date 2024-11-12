VTv Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents.

