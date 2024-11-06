VSE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $11.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $273.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

