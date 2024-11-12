Vroom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.7 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.7 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $21.99 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $20.88 per share.

The company posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.