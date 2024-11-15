VolitionRX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $474,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $475,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNRX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.