Vitesse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported earnings of $17.4 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period.

