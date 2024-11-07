Vital Farms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $7.4…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $145 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VITL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VITL

