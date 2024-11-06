Vital Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $215.3 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $215.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of $5.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $459.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTLE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.