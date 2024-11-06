Vista Outdoor: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.8 million in…

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $41.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Anoka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $665.9 million in the period.

