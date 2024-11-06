Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million…

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its third quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $735.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $740 million.

