Viper Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $48.9 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.9 million.

