Vina Concha: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Vina Concha y Toro SA (VCOYY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $19.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 52 cents.

The wine maker posted revenue of $249.6 million in the period.

