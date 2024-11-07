Village Farms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA, Canada (AP) — DELTA, Canada (AP) — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $820,000…

DELTA, Canada (AP) — DELTA, Canada (AP) — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $820,000 in its third quarter.

The Delta, Canada-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $83.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFF

