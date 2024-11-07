Victory Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $82…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $82 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.35 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $225.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.8 million.

