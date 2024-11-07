Viatris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $94.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

Viatris expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.56 to $2.71 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.6 billion to $15.1 billion.

