ViaSat: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $137.6 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $137.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 56 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.