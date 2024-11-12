Viant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The advertising software company posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $53 million.

_____

