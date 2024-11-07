Viad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported earnings of $48.6 million in its…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported earnings of $48.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.01 per share.

The trade show company posted revenue of $455.7 million in the period.

