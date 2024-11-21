Vestis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $684.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $691.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

Vestis expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.83 billion.

