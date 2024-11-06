Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $178 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $663.3 million to $666.3 million.

