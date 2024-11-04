Vertex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.01. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $4.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.8 billion to $10.9 billion.

