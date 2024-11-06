Veracyte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $15.2 million.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.5 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $442 million to $445 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCYT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.